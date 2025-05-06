Details Of Mudavadi’s Visit To Washington DC

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is in Washington, D.C., for high-level bilateral talks with the United States (US) government.

In a statement on Tuesday, the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary said Mudavadi flew to Washington on the invitation of the US government.

“H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary, and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, has arrived in Washington, United States of America, for bilateral talks to deepen the long-held close ties with the US.

“Mudavadi’s trip, following an invitation from the US government, will be the first high-level engagement between Nairobi and Washington, DC since President Donald Trump was reelected,” read the statement in part.

Mudavadi will hold talks with Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, on Wednesday, with their talks aiming to strengthen partnership between Kenya and the US across various areas, including security, trade, and investment.

On Trade and Investment, Mudavadi will push for the expansion of economic ties. including the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and attracting US investments to Kenya.

The Prime CS will also have talks with Hon. Brian Mast, the Chairman of the House, Foreign Affairs Committee, hold a meeting with the International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC), and a business roundtable with US investors at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Mudavadi’s US high-level meeting follows the historic State Visit by H.E. President William Ruto in May 2024, the first State Visit by an African leader to the US since 2008.

