Details Of Musalia Mudavadi’s Trip to the United Kingdom

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is currently in London, United Kingdom, to attend the London-Sudan Conference that seeks to bolster peace in the volatile Sudan.

In a statement, the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary said Mudavadi will present Kenya’s position on regional peace and security in the Greater Horn of Africa.

“Following the invitation of the UK government, Dr. Mudavadi will present Kenya’s position on regional peace and security in the Greater Horn of Africa, particularly the conflict-ridden Sudan, which is now entering its third year unabated and has led to thousands of deaths and millions of people including women and children displaced,” read the statement in part.

During the meeting, Mudavadi will affirm that Kenya supports a unified Sudan for the people of Sudan, advocates for a Sudanese-owned political process with the supportive role of external actors, and Kenya’s opposition to using military solutions to address a political dispute.

According to Mudavadi’s office, since the conflict began, Kenya has welcomed every key Sudanese stakeholder from both sides of the divide including top Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leaders, special envoys for the parties, representatives of local communities, civil society, political parties, and armed movements in a bid to bring an end to the war.

Mudavadi will also, during the meeting advocate for respect and working through African institutions established by member states, including IGAD, the African Union, EAC, and SADC among others for a peace process, and discourage members engaged in forum shopping opting to choose methods that suit their selfish interests rather than the common good.

Further, Mudaavdi will lead the government delegation in the agreement on the financing terms for the construction of the 438-acre mega Nairobi Railway City program, between the Ministry of the National Treasury and United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF).

“In the busy week, Dr. Mudavadi will oversee the completion of Kenya’s obligations to enable the implementation of Nairobi Bus Rapid Transit Line 3, Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 2, and Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 5. The completion will be announced at the next Government of Kenya/G7+ Transport Heads of Mission meeting co-chaired by the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and British High Commission on 28th April 2025,” Mudavadi’s office added.