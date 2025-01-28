Connect with us

Details Of President Ruto’s Phone Conversation With US Secretary Marco Rubio

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto on Monday night held a phone conversation with the new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement, the Head of State said they discussed the need to conclude the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) agreement.

“I have had a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on a variety of issues of mutual concern for our two countries.

“We discussed the need to conclude the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) agreement that seeks to increase investment, and promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth by unlocking the existing economic opportunities,” Ruto stated.

The two also discussed the United Nations-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti and agreed on a joint strategy to ensure the mission serves its purpose.

During the meeting, Rubio praised Kenyan efforts to promote stability in East Africa.

“We also discussed the United Nations-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti and agreed on a joint strategy to ensure the mission serves its purpose. On regional peace and security, Secretary Rubio praised Kenya’s efforts to promote regional stability,” Ruto remarked.

Further, they discussed the situations in DRC Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia where long-running chaos has been witnessed.

“We discussed the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the support needed from the United States of America. I updated Secretary Rubio on the security situation in Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia,” Ruto added.

The Head of State said he was glad that the US has committed to continue to deploy its capabilities to support Kenya’s peace mission in the region.

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints 9 Members To IEBC Selection Panel

