Details of President Ruto’s Visit to Ethiopia

President William Ruto on Sunday, September 7 morning jetted out of the country for an official visit to Ethiopia.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the president is gracing the second Africa Climate Summit, bringing together African heads of state to deliberate on the continent’s climate wellness.

“Building on the 2023 Nairobi Declaration, which set Africa’s bold climate agenda, President Ruto will launch the report ‘From Nairobi to Addis Ababa: Africa’s Journey of Climate Action and Partnership.”

“The report reviews progress since the first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, assesses current realities, and maps future pathways,” said Hussein.

Ruto will also witness the signing of the Cooperation Framework for the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), bringing together African governments, financiers, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and private sector actors.

The framework will coordinate financial and technical support, mobilise investment, and align with key priorities such as the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa, AfCFTA, and the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA).

A Joint Project Preparation Facility, backed by financial institutions, will fast-track bankable green projects. As chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), President Ruto will push for fair resource valuation, equitable carbon pricing, and financial reforms to ease debt and climate risks.

The Head of State will also engage in climate finance talks to unlock investment and amplify Africa’s role in shaping global reforms.

Further, Ruto will address the Africa-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Summit on reparatory justice, debt sustainability, and transcontinental cooperation, alongside bilateral meetings to strengthen ties, expand trade, and advance joint action on global challenges.

Meanwhile, President Ruto will preside over the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The construction of the massive hydroelectric power plant was completed this year on the Blue Nile River after it started in 2011.

