Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Details of President Ruto’s Visit to Ethiopia

By

Published

Ruto heading out

File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane

President William Ruto on Sunday, September 7 morning jetted out of the country for an official visit to Ethiopia.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the president is gracing the second Africa Climate Summit, bringing together African heads of state to deliberate on the continent’s climate wellness.

“Building on the 2023 Nairobi Declaration, which set Africa’s bold climate agenda, President Ruto will launch the report ‘From Nairobi to Addis Ababa: Africa’s Journey of Climate Action and Partnership.”

“The report reviews progress since the first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, assesses current realities, and maps future pathways,” said Hussein.

Ruto will also witness the signing of the Cooperation Framework for the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), bringing together African governments, financiers, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and private sector actors.

The framework will coordinate financial and technical support, mobilise investment, and align with key priorities such as the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa, AfCFTA, and the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA).

A Joint Project Preparation Facility, backed by financial institutions, will fast-track bankable green projects. As chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), President Ruto will push for fair resource valuation, equitable carbon pricing, and financial reforms to ease debt and climate risks.

The Head of State will also engage in climate finance talks to unlock investment and amplify Africa’s role in shaping global reforms.

Further, Ruto will address the Africa-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Summit on reparatory justice, debt sustainability, and transcontinental cooperation, alongside bilateral meetings to strengthen ties, expand trade, and advance joint action on global challenges.

Meanwhile, President Ruto will preside over the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The construction of the massive hydroelectric power plant was completed this year on the Blue Nile River after it started in 2011.

Also Read: President Ruto Revokes Muravvej’s NSDCC Appointment, Reassigns Him to Fisheries Service

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021