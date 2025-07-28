Connect with us

News

Details of President Ruto’s Visit to Ethiopia

By

Published

IMG 20250727 WA0004 1753625479

File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane

President William Ruto on Sunday, July 27, afternoon jetted out of the country for an official visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake.

In a communique from State House, President Ruto is expected to deliver Kenya’s national statement, reaffirming the country’s commitment to transforming food systems during the summit.

“At the summit, the President will deliver Kenya’s national statement, reaffirming the country’s commitment to transforming food systems to support sustainable development and enhance climate resilience,” said Hussein Mohamed, State House Spokesperson.

President Ruto will also engage in a series of high-level thematic meetings with global leaders, development partners, and the private sector.

On the sidelines of the Summit, President Ruto is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with several leaders, including Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic; and Mahamoud All Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), among others.

According to State House, the discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral ties, deepening regional integration, and enhancing cooperation in food security, trade, infrastructure, climate action, and multilateral diplomacy.

This marks President Ruto’s second international trip in less than a month, coming just weeks after his official visits to Spain and the United Kingdom.

Also Read: President Ruto Calls Out Maraga Over ‘Failed State’ Remarks

