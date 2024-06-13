Details Of President Ruto’s Visit To Italy And Switzerland

President William Ruto will depart on Thursday, June 13 night to participate in the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, and the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine, to be held in Switzerland.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President in both summits will speak on African leaders’ commitment to fostering a prosperous world through a fairer international financial system, a more representative and effective multilateral system, and the critical importance of collectively addressing global challenges

“At the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, President Ruto will emphasize the importance of involving African countries in processes aimed at finding solutions to global challenges, such as climate change and conflicts,” said Hussein.

Ruto will also highlight Africa’s potential for green industrialization, digital revolution, and innovation. He will underscore the need for reforms to achieve a fairer international financial system.

As the African Union (AU) Champion for Institutional Reform, President Ruto will also outline ALI reforms aimed at enhancing trade and development, peace and stability, and greater global participation.

On Sunday, in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, President Ruto will join other Heads of State and Government to discuss a common path towards peace in Ukraine.

He will address the negative impacts of the conflict in Ukraine and conflicts globally, including those in Africa, and offer solutions informed by Kenya’s experiences in mediation and peacebuilding on the continent.

The President will also advocate for a reformed, more representative, democratic, and effective United Nations system to better address global peace and security challenges.

Additionally, President Ruto will hold several bilateral talks with various Heads of State and Government on the sidelines of both summits.

