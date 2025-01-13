Connect with us

News

Details Of President Ruto’s Visit To UAE

President William Ruto will on Monday night jet out of the country to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit in the UAE.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the high-level forum convenes world leaders to advance the global sustainability agenda.

“The President is scheduled to speak during the opening session of the summit, whose theme is “Exploring the Global Energy Transition.” He will highlight Kenya’s leadership in renewable energy, particularly geothermal power, and identify opportunities for global partnerships to address energy challenges and foster green growth,” read the statement in part.

Hussein noted that Ruto will also hold high-level bilateral discussions with key global leaders, including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to State House, the discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment, and technology, which are key pillars of Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

During the visit, Kenya and the UAE are expected to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which will foster increased trade, investment, and development cooperation between the two countries.

The UAE is Kenya’s sixth-largest export destination and a key market for tea, meat products, fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

The agreement is expected to further simplify export procedures, enhance market access for trade in services, and stimulate increased investments from the UAE across several sectors.

The visit comes days after President Ruto left the country for Uganda to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

Last week, the Head of State flew to Ghana to attend the inauguration of President John Mahama.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence Over Viral Coffin Images Shared On Social Media

