News

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Meeting With US& UK Ambassadors

By

Published

Geg8sZYWoAAt2og

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday held meetings with US and United Kingdom ambassadors to Kenya.

In a statement, Uhuru’s office said the former President held meetings with the two diplomats at his Gatundu home in Kiambu County.

According to the statement, discussions during the meetings centered on Uhuru’s role in mediating between factions in the DRC as part of the Nairobi peace process.

“Marc Dillard, the new Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, and UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, separately paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gatundu home. Their discussions focused on the Nairobi Peace Process and regional peace initiatives,” read the statement in part.

Geg8qx1WEAA5VtP

The EAC-led Nairobi Process is a regional peace initiative aimed at resolving the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The process was launched in April 2022 and is based on the principles of inclusiveness, dialogue, ownership, regional leadership, and international support.

Uhuru’s meeting with the US and UK Ambassadors comes days after he hosted President William Ruto in his home.

During the meeting, Ruto commended Uhuru for his contributions to peace-making efforts in the EAC region.

“The leaders appreciated the need to achieve broader and more inclusive political consensus in the governance of our country to accelerate the attainment of inclusive growth and fulfill the national development agenda,” read the statement by Uhuru’s office.

Also Read: Uhuru Kenyatta Reappears After Months of Speculations on His Health

