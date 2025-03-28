Detectives Arrest 4 Notorious Burglars In Machakos

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested notorious burglary mastermind Wycliffe Matheka Kithuku, alias Uthex, and three of his accomplices.

In an update on Friday, DCI said the group has been terrorizing Machakos and Joska neighbourhoods, orchestrating a series of audacious hardware break-ins.

“In a well-coordinated operation, detectives have apprehended notorious burglary mastermind Wycliffe Matheka Kithuku, alias Uthex, alongside his accomplices Cynthia Mbithe Musyoka and Jackson Wambua Mutinda. The trio has been terrorizing Machakos and Joska neighbourhoods, orchestrating a series of audacious hardware break-ins,” DCI stated.

During the arrest, sleuths recovered a motorcycle registration number KMGP 114M used by the suspects as their getaway vehicle.

The DCI officers also seized a bolt cutter and a long metal rod allegedly wielded to intimidate watchmen.

Following the raid, the detectives also apprehended Brian Wambua Manza, who is also an accomplice, and led them to a scrap metal dealer where they found a stash of goods stolen from a hardware store in Joska.

“Not stopping there, detectives also cornered Brian Wambua Manza in Machakos town, leaving him with no escape route. Under pressure, he led detectives to a scrap metal dealer, revealing a hidden stash of stolen goods from a Joska hardware store,” DCI stated.

Among the items seized were 200 kilograms of nails, 25 kilograms of hoop iron, and a laptop.

Further, the DCI detectives discovered that Kithuku, Mutinda, and Manza are all ex-convicts, recently released from Machakos GK Prison.

“Their newfound freedom was short-lived, as they now find themselves back in police custody, undergoing processing, awaiting their day in court. Meanwhile, the recovered items are securely stored as exhibits,” DCI added.

