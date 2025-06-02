Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Detectives Arrest 4 Notorious Criminals in Kibera

By

Published

FotoJet (5)

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested four notorious criminals who are accused of terrorizing residents of Kibera and its environs.

In a statement, DCI said the four suspects, Shadrack Kimanzi, alias Kabaridi; Jackton Masinga, alias Cartel; Ephantus Njoroge; and Titus Teddy, were arrested from their hideout in Kibera’s Line Saba area.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a team of officers drawn from Kibera Police Station has apprehended four notorious criminals who have been terrorising innocent residents of Kibera and its environs.

“The quartet, Shadrack Kimanzi, alias Kabaridi; Jackton Masinga, alias Cartel; Ephantus Njoroge; and Titus Teddy, was flushed out of their hideout in Kibera Line Saba area following a well-coordinated operation,” DCI stated.

During the operation, the officers recovered a homemade firearm, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, alongside six smartphones, two laptops, and a camera lens.

A swift search led to the recovery of a homemade firearm, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, alongside six smartphones, two laptops, and a camera lens.

The four suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment, while the recovered items remain secured as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021