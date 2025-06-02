Detectives Arrest 4 Notorious Criminals in Kibera

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested four notorious criminals who are accused of terrorizing residents of Kibera and its environs.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a team of officers drawn from Kibera Police Station has apprehended four notorious criminals who have been terrorising innocent residents of Kibera and its environs.

“The quartet, Shadrack Kimanzi, alias Kabaridi; Jackton Masinga, alias Cartel; Ephantus Njoroge; and Titus Teddy, was flushed out of their hideout in Kibera Line Saba area following a well-coordinated operation,” DCI stated.

During the operation, the officers recovered a homemade firearm, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, alongside six smartphones, two laptops, and a camera lens.

The four suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment, while the recovered items remain secured as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.