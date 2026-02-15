Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Detectives Arrest Accountant Over Ksh 16 Million Sacco Fraud

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested an accountant over an alleged fraudulent scheme that led to the loss of more than Ksh16 million at a Sacco.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI said the suspect, identified as Amos Ruwa, authorised cheque payments from members’ accounts in collusion with external accomplices.

“An accountant has been apprehended for masterminding a fraudulent scheme that led to a sacco lose over Sh16 million, thanks to meticulous investigations by detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU).

“The suspect, Amos Fikiri Ruwa, a former accountant of the Sacco, allegedly authorised cheque transactions using members’ accounts, collaborating with external accomplices to perpetrate the scheme,” said the DCI.

Investigations revealed that the Sacco initially lost Ksh6,852,166 through fraudulent transactions, followed by an additional Ksh.9,161,000, bringing the total loss to Ksh16,013,166.

According to the DCI, Ruwa conspired with Mohamed Abdulrahman, a businessman and director of a construction company whose fraudulent cheques were cashed, diverting the Sacco’s funds into various unsuspecting members’ accounts.

A total of 58 cheques were fraudulently issued, cleared, and deposited into accounts belonging to Abdulrahman and other unsuspecting members.

Forensic analysis indicated that forged withdrawal slips linked to Ruwa enabled him to siphon off portions of the funds.

These transactions were never recorded in the Sacco’s cheque ledger, suggesting a deliberate attempt to conceal the fraud.

Abdulrahman was first arrested on January 17, 2026, by detectives and presented in court over the Sacco fraud scheme.

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Amos Ruwa was also arrested and is in custody, undergoing processing, pending his arraignment.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through its Banking Fraud Investigation Unit, remains resolute in its commitment to combating fraud within financial institutions through comprehensive intelligence-led investigations to ensure that all individuals involved in such deceptive acts are held fully accountable for their actions,” DCI added.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

3 Suspects Charged Over Sh3.8 Million Fake Mercury Fraud

Three suspected fraudsters accused of conning a Kenyan woman out of Sh3.8 million in a bogus mercury trading scheme have been arraigned before the...

4 days ago

News

Uncle and Aunt Arrested Over Fatal Beating of 19-Year-Old Nephew in Turbo

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Turbo have arrested an uncle and aunt in connection with the death of their 19-year-old...

5 days ago

News

Former MP Among 5 Arrested Over Theft of Lorries in Murang’a

Detectives from DCI’s Operation Support Unit (OSU) have arrested former Mwea MP Peter Gitau and four other suspects in connection with the theft of...

6 days ago

News

Police Recruit Arrested Over Defrauding Man Sh687K

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at the  Kayole Police Station have arrested a Police Recruit Constable accused of running a...

February 8, 2026