Detectives Arrest Accountant Over Ksh 16 Million Sacco Fraud

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested an accountant over an alleged fraudulent scheme that led to the loss of more than Ksh16 million at a Sacco.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI said the suspect, identified as Amos Ruwa, authorised cheque payments from members’ accounts in collusion with external accomplices.

“An accountant has been apprehended for masterminding a fraudulent scheme that led to a sacco lose over Sh16 million, thanks to meticulous investigations by detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU).

“The suspect, Amos Fikiri Ruwa, a former accountant of the Sacco, allegedly authorised cheque transactions using members’ accounts, collaborating with external accomplices to perpetrate the scheme,” said the DCI.

Investigations revealed that the Sacco initially lost Ksh6,852,166 through fraudulent transactions, followed by an additional Ksh.9,161,000, bringing the total loss to Ksh16,013,166.

According to the DCI, Ruwa conspired with Mohamed Abdulrahman, a businessman and director of a construction company whose fraudulent cheques were cashed, diverting the Sacco’s funds into various unsuspecting members’ accounts.

A total of 58 cheques were fraudulently issued, cleared, and deposited into accounts belonging to Abdulrahman and other unsuspecting members.

Forensic analysis indicated that forged withdrawal slips linked to Ruwa enabled him to siphon off portions of the funds.

These transactions were never recorded in the Sacco’s cheque ledger, suggesting a deliberate attempt to conceal the fraud.

Abdulrahman was first arrested on January 17, 2026, by detectives and presented in court over the Sacco fraud scheme.

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Amos Ruwa was also arrested and is in custody, undergoing processing, pending his arraignment.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through its Banking Fraud Investigation Unit, remains resolute in its commitment to combating fraud within financial institutions through comprehensive intelligence-led investigations to ensure that all individuals involved in such deceptive acts are held fully accountable for their actions,” DCI added.