Detectives Arrest TikToker After Viral Video of Him Tearing Kenyan Currency

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) have arrested a man accused of deliberately mutilating Kenyan currency notes.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement said the suspect, Maximilian Motara, was wanted following a viral video of him tearing the Kenyan notes posted on TikTok.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will soon be arraigned in a court of law.

“Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) detectives have arrested Maximilian Motara, who was wanted for allegedly mutilating Kenyan currency notes and flaunting the acts on TikTok.

“He is currently in custody and is being processed for arraignment in court,” DCI stated.

In the video, the suspect filmed himself tearing what appeared to be a KSh100 note. The footage quickly circulated across TikTok and other social media platforms, sparking widespread criticism from many Kenyans who described the act as both disrespectful and unlawful.

Under Section 367A of the Penal Code, it is an offence for any person to willfully tear, cut, deface, or otherwise mutilate a currency note without lawful authority.

Those found guilty of the offence can face a fine of up to Sh8,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), a note is considered damaged if it is mutilated, torn, or marked with ink.

Damaged notes are usually removed from circulation when returned to the Central Bank.

This comes weeks after CBK issued warnings about a growing trend of using Kenyan shilling notes for decorative or celebratory purposes.

