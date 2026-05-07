Detectives Intercepts Drugs Worth Ksh 10.6M at JKIA

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have intercepted methamphetamine worth Ksh10.56 million at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement, DCI said the operation was conducted on Wednesday, May 6, at 11:00 am by a multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives.

“In a swift and decisive operation, a multi-agency team led by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) JKIA today, 6th May 2026, at around 11:30 hours, conducted a verification exercise on a highly suspicious consignment at the United Parcel Service-G4S facility within the KQ Shed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, the parcel had been prepared for export from Nairobi and was declared as ordinary personal items.

“The parcel was outbound from Nairobi to Las Piñas, Philippines, and had been cleverly declared as ‘handmade bags and clothes,” DCI stated.

However, upon physical examination in the presence of the joint team, officers uncovered a sinister cargo: white crystal substances carefully concealed inside two handbags, wrapped in clear bags.

The investigative agency said preliminary tests were conducted to determine the nature and estimated value of the seized substances.

“Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be Methamphetamine, weighing 1,320 grams with an estimated street value of Ksh 10,560,000,” DCI added.

The consignment has since been seized and detained as an exhibit. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to bring the traffickers involved to book.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle these networks through intelligence-driven operations and seamless multi-agency collaboration.

The bust comes days after DCI detectives intercepted two separate consignments of meth totalling over Ksh21 million.

The first consignment weighed 1,730 grams and was valued at Ksh13.8 million. It had been concealed among items declared as car pistons and originated from Tanzania, with the Philippines as its intended destination.

The second consignment weighed 1,020 grams and was valued at Ksh8 million. It was traced to Juja and was also destined for the Philippines.