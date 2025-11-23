Devki Boss Narendra Raval Pushes For President Ruto’s 20 Years Rule

Narendra Raval, the influential chairman of Devki Group of Companies, has publicly expressed his desire for President William Ruto to govern Kenya for an unprecedented 20 years, praising him as the “best Kenyan president since independence.”

Raval, a prominent industrialist with a net worth estimated at $400 million in 2015, whose conglomerate spans steel, aluminum, and cement manufacturing across East Africa, believes such an extended tenure is crucial for ending unemployment and ensuring long-term stability.

“I know the constitution does not allow it, but I will still say this: Ruto needs to serve for 20 years,” Raval stated, emphasizing that a leader of Ruto’s caliber is necessary to tackle unemployment. He credited Ruto with stabilizing the Kenyan shilling and reducing inflation, attributing these achievements to the President’s “right decisions at the right time.”

However, this optimistic view from the business magnate contrasts sharply with official economic data and the daily experiences of many Kenyans.

While President Ruto, in his November 20, 2025, State of the Nation Address, highlighted a moderated inflation rate of 4.6% and a stabilized shilling, an Infotrak survey from September 2025 indicated that escalating taxation is the primary cause of financial strain for 40% of Kenyan households.

The national debt has surged to KSh 11.7 trillion, with a significant portion of revenue allocated to debt servicing, limiting funds for public services.

Despite government claims of creating over 428,000 jobs, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reported a youth unemployment rate of 17.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, the construction sector, a key area for job creation, saw a decline in 2024, with cement consumption decreasing by 7.2% and private employment in the sector falling.

Raval himself has been a beneficiary of fiscal policy changes under Ruto’s administration, with tariffs and levies influenced to favor his businesses, leading to concerns about state capture and increased costs for consumers and smaller businesses.

This disparity between macroeconomic figures and microeconomic realities underscores a complex economic environment, challenging the notion that an extended presidential term alone would resolve Kenya’s deep-seated economic issues.