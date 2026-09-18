Didmus Barasa Says His Degree Is From MKU After JKUAT Disowns His Engineering Certificate

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has denied holding an engineering degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), saying his undergraduate and master’s degrees were obtained from Mount Kenya University (MKU).

Barasa’s clarification follows a September 14 letter from JKUAT stating that he was never a student at the university and that a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering certificate attributed to him was not genuine.

Speaking to KTN News on Thursday, September 17, Barasa said his academic record was different from the one linked to the disputed certificate.

“I have a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Kenya University, a master’s degree from Mount Kenya University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration from Murang’a University,” he said.

JKUAT Registrar of Academic Affairs Dr Aggrey Wanyama told the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) that a search of the university’s records did not find Barasa’s name among its students or alumni.

The university also said it did not hold a graduation ceremony in May 2008, the period indicated on the disputed certificate.

“We have established that Hon Didmus Wekesa Barasa was not a student at JKUAT. His name does not appear in our alumni records and JKUAT did not have a graduation in May 2008. His certificate for Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering programme is therefore not genuine,” Wanyama said.

JKUAT said the matter had previously been brought to the attention of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

Barasa, however, has attributed the controversy to political rivalry and questioned COFEK Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro’s decision to pursue verification of his academic credentials.

“So how can he [Mutoro] purport now to be doing background checks, writing to universities?” Barasa said.

Mutoro said on X that Barasa had sworn an affidavit seeking to demonstrate that his academic record was clean.

“His own exhibits raise questions,” Mutoro said.

The dispute has also drawn attention to differences between older and current parliamentary profiles. The material provided states that an older National Assembly profile listed an engineering degree from JKUAT, while the current Parliament profile lists a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from Mount Kenya University.

Barasa also recently graduated with a PhD in Public Administration from Murang’a University of Technology. He has defended the doctorate and linked his research to socio-economic challenges in Bungoma County.

“A PhD is not merely the title of an academic programme; it is the scholarly response to an identified research gap,” he said.

The latest dispute therefore centres on the Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering certificate attributed to JKUAT, with the university rejecting the qualification and Barasa maintaining that his bachelor’s degree is from Mount Kenya University.