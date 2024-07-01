Didmus Baraza the Kimilili Member of Parliament chased from Twitter space by Gen Z

KDRTV News Nairobi- The member of Parliament for Kimilili constituency, Mr. Didmus Baraza faced the wrath of Kenyans on Twitter as he tried to defend the government against the onslaught by Gen Z and the Kenyan Diaspora.

Hon. Baraza was given a chance to tell Kenyans why he voted Yes on the contentious finance Bill of 2024 and why he’s threatening members of different communities living in Kimilili to leave , but before he could elaborate further his mike was shut down because his explanation was not making any sense as per the listeners judgement who accused him hypocrisy and blatant lies to a well educated and informed electorate.

The twitter or X space meeting was organized by Dr. Margret Ruloph of the famous Diaspora Hub and Mr. Gondi, had invited the famous Kenyan Canadian Lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna to give his input on the way forward for Kenya if Generation Z succeed to hound President Ruto and Parliament out of office.

The twitter space generated a lot of heat and attended by some high ranking Kenyan Government officials, Non Governmental Organizations officials and the Kenyan Diaspora that’s agitating for a real change in Kenya.

On his part Dr. Miguna Miguna urged the Generation Z Kenyans not to relent on their quest for good governance and cautioned them not to accept to any deals or meeting arranged by any Government officials because the government has failed in such arrangements in the past which are meant to pass time and no conclusive results have been achieved example the National Dialogue Task Force NADCO that brought together the Kenyan Opposition and the Government that produced a report that has never been acted upon but gathering dust on the government shelves.

Dr. Miguna urged the Diaspora to be vigilant and offer necessary assistance wherever possible to the revolutionaries who have done the much needed peaceful change in Kenya. He went further to state that the Kenyan constitution has a well spelled steps to follow if the people as stated in chapter One of the constitution decides to take back the power from the executive and the legislature.

Many contributors on X space had various views on the way forward but a majority of them are against the military’s take over.

The dilemma facing the Gen Z is the lack of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission which has no commissioners at the moment who can be tasked to over see an election if parliament is dissolved any time soon.

The Gen Z have already started to gather enough signatures to recall the members of parliament who voted Yes for the contentious bill but can’t execute the process because the IEBC is yet to hire the commissioners.

