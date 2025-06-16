Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DIG Eliud Lagat Steps Aside

By

Published

IMG 20250609 110335 1749456489

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service (KPS) Eliud Lagat has stepped aside from his position.

In a statement on Monday, June 16, Lagat said he has stepped aside, pending the outcome of investigations into the death of Albert Ojwang.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr. Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations,” said Lagat.

The Deputy Inspector General said his deputy will take over the functions of the office during the period of his absence.

“The functions of the office will henceforth be performed by my deputy until completion of the investigations,” Lagat stated.

He further expressed willingness to cooperate with investigative authorities and conveyed his sympathy to Ojwang’s family.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident. I offer immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss,” Lagat added.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021