DIG Eliud Lagat Steps Aside

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service (KPS) Eliud Lagat has stepped aside from his position.

In a statement on Monday, June 16, Lagat said he has stepped aside, pending the outcome of investigations into the death of Albert Ojwang.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr. Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations,” said Lagat.

The Deputy Inspector General said his deputy will take over the functions of the office during the period of his absence.

“The functions of the office will henceforth be performed by my deputy until completion of the investigations,” Lagat stated.

He further expressed willingness to cooperate with investigative authorities and conveyed his sympathy to Ojwang’s family.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident. I offer immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss,” Lagat added.