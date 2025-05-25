Digital ID Checks Coming Soon for Kenyan Internet Users

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya is set to implement a new policy that will require all social media users to verify their identities using government-issued documents. Under newly introduced guidelines by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp will soon demand national IDs or passports before granting users access.

This directive, expected to take effect in six months, is part of the government’s broader strategy to bolster child online safety. While users will initially be able to input their age manually, the ultimate aim is to establish full-scale identity verification systems. According to CA officials, the guidelines will compel all ICT service providers to implement robust mechanisms for confirming the ages and identities of their users.

“We’re starting with self-declared age input, but the goal is complete ID verification,” said a senior CA representative. The move aims to prevent children from accessing inappropriate content by ensuring only age-verified users can access digital platforms.

However, the proposed rules are stirring intense public debate. Digital rights activists and privacy advocates argue that such measures could infringe on personal freedoms and compromise data privacy. Critics fear it may pave the way for increased surveillance, censorship, or misuse of personal data, particularly in politically sensitive times.

Despite the backlash, the government insists that the initiative is necessary to create a safer digital environment, especially for minors. Should the regulation pass and be effectively enforced, Kenya would become one of the first countries in the world to enforce mandatory ID checks across social media platforms.

Kenya’s bold new frontier could either set a vital precedent for online safety or open Pandora’s box on digital freedom.