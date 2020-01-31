DJ Evolve Father Thanks Babu Owino Who Shot His Son

The father of Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve has thanked the Embakasi MP Babu Owino who shot his son in a club in Nairobi

However, reports have disclosed that the DJ is still in critical condition a few days after he was discharged from the hospital.

The DJ`s dad was speaking during an interview with K24 TV where he thanked he lawmaker for taking his son to the hospital

“I thank Babu Owino for taking my son to Nairobi Hospital. I think he would have died had he taken him to a medical facility with limited equipment. So far, he has paid KSh 800, 000 for Felix’s treatment,” he said.

The father said that Orinda`s spinal cord was affected after the shooting and will be back in the hospital for an operation to rid off the blood that has clotted in his neck

Babu Owino who is a key suspect in the shooting was released on Monday, January 27 on a KSHS 10 million bail that will be paid in four instalments after spending a week in remand

However, the legislature was prohibited Babu Owino from drinking alcohol in public after being charged with attempted murder

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions vowed to challenge the bail terms given to the legislature by the court terming them unacceptable