Do Not Display Opulence And Arrogance To Hungry People- Gachagua Tells Politicians

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenya Kwanza leaders to address people’s concerns about the Ruto administration.

Speaking during a church service at Deliverance Church International Kaplong in Bomet County on Sunday, the Deputy President called out leaders who he said were displaying arrogance and opulence instead of working as per the Kenya Kwanza Administration manifesto.

Gachagua noted that his working relationship with President William Ruto is good and that he will support the Head of State to the end.

“We must address issues making Kenyans uncomfortable with our Administration. Do not display opulence and arrogance to hungry people. Address them with humility and dignity, not chest-thumping,” he said.

The Deputy President said Kenyans are struggling and they need service. Gachagua pointed out that he remains focused on supporting the Head of State.

” We are good friends; we have come from far together. We cannot allow intruders to come in between us (with the President). I will support him to the end,” he said.

The Deputy President thanked President Ruto for listening to the people in rejecting the Finance Bill 2024, adding that public input is important in governance.

He commended President Ruto for creating an avenue for Gen Z engagement under the Multisectoral Framework, which will ensure that their opinions count in the national discourse on development.

“These youth cannot be ignored by anybody because they are part of our nation. We must listen to them,” the Deputy President said.

He urged MPs, to engage the people at the grassroots to understand their priorities better.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok urged the leaders to support the President and his deputy in the Kenya Kwanza administration to deliver on their promises.

Bomet Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich said the Deputy President had implemented reforms in the tea and coffee subsectors and urged him to do the same in the dairy subsector.

