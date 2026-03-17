Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Doctors Issue Strike Threat Over Arrest of Nairobi Hospital Officials

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a nationwide strike threat following the arrest of senior officials linked to the Nairobi Hospital, escalating tensions in Kenya’s health sector.

The union warned that doctors across the country will down their tools if the detained officials are not released, terming the arrests “mysterious” and unjustified.

The warning came after KMPDU officials, lawyers, and family members visited those in custody at Muthaiga Police Station.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah issued a firm ultimatum, demanding the immediate release of 83-year-old obstetrician Dr Job Obwaka.

“Whoever arrested Dr Obwaka has to make him be released before midnight, otherwise we are going to ask every doctor that you are not safe at your place of work and we must stand against injustice,” Atellah said.

Dr Obwaka, a board member at Nairobi Hospital and a director at the Kenya Hospital Association, was arrested on Saturday morning under unclear circumstances. According to KMPDU, he was picked up from his clinic at the NSSF Building while attending to patients and later detained at Muthaiga Police Station, where he spent the night.

Other officials, including board vice chairperson Samson Kinyanjui, director Valery Gaya, and former director Chris Bichage, are also in police custody, with some being held at Pangani Police Station.

The Law Society of Kenya has raised concerns over the arrests, questioning the legality and transparency of the process. LSK President Charles Kanjama noted that the officials were allegedly arrested by plain-clothed officers and detained without clear charges.

“We are informed that Dr. Obwaka is being accused of falsifying the register of members, a function that falls squarely under the mandate of the Office of the Company Secretary,” KMPDU said in a statement, adding that Obwaka was not present when the alleged irregularities occurred.

Lawyers and rights groups have also cited possible violations of court orders, including anticipatory bail issued by the High Court, and warned that the arrests could be linked to a long-running leadership dispute at the hospital.

Meanwhile, lawyer Nelson Havi has pledged to represent Dr Obwaka in court, stating, “Kenya must be governed by the rule of law.”

The looming strike threatens to disrupt healthcare services nationwide, unless authorities move swiftly to resolve the standoff.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Ruto Breaks Silence on Nairobi Hospital Management Row

President William Ruto has finally broken his silence in the saga surrounding the Nairobi Hospital. Speaking on Tuesday in Bungoma County, Ruto said the...

9 hours ago
ruto1 1 ruto1 1

News

State House Addresses President Ruto’s involvement in Nairobi Hospital Dispute

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has broken the silence over the ongoing Nairobi Hospital management saga. In a statement on Monday, March 16, Hussein...

1 day ago

Health

Mombasa Doctors Strike Over Unpaid Dues and Political Interference

Public healthcare in Mombasa ground to a halt on Tuesday, March 3, after doctors officially downed their tools, escalating a long-running standoff with the...

March 3, 2026

Health

Doctors Threaten Strike in Mombasa After Coast General Hospital CEO Suspension

Healthcare services in Mombasa County face disruption risks after doctors issued a seven-day strike notice following the suspension of Iqbal Khandwalla, the Chief Executive...

February 24, 2026