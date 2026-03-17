Doctors Issue Strike Threat Over Arrest of Nairobi Hospital Officials

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a nationwide strike threat following the arrest of senior officials linked to the Nairobi Hospital, escalating tensions in Kenya’s health sector.

The union warned that doctors across the country will down their tools if the detained officials are not released, terming the arrests “mysterious” and unjustified.

The warning came after KMPDU officials, lawyers, and family members visited those in custody at Muthaiga Police Station.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah issued a firm ultimatum, demanding the immediate release of 83-year-old obstetrician Dr Job Obwaka.

“Whoever arrested Dr Obwaka has to make him be released before midnight, otherwise we are going to ask every doctor that you are not safe at your place of work and we must stand against injustice,” Atellah said.

Dr Obwaka, a board member at Nairobi Hospital and a director at the Kenya Hospital Association, was arrested on Saturday morning under unclear circumstances. According to KMPDU, he was picked up from his clinic at the NSSF Building while attending to patients and later detained at Muthaiga Police Station, where he spent the night.

Other officials, including board vice chairperson Samson Kinyanjui, director Valery Gaya, and former director Chris Bichage, are also in police custody, with some being held at Pangani Police Station.

The Law Society of Kenya has raised concerns over the arrests, questioning the legality and transparency of the process. LSK President Charles Kanjama noted that the officials were allegedly arrested by plain-clothed officers and detained without clear charges.

“We are informed that Dr. Obwaka is being accused of falsifying the register of members, a function that falls squarely under the mandate of the Office of the Company Secretary,” KMPDU said in a statement, adding that Obwaka was not present when the alleged irregularities occurred.

Lawyers and rights groups have also cited possible violations of court orders, including anticipatory bail issued by the High Court, and warned that the arrests could be linked to a long-running leadership dispute at the hospital.

Meanwhile, lawyer Nelson Havi has pledged to represent Dr Obwaka in court, stating, “Kenya must be governed by the rule of law.”

The looming strike threatens to disrupt healthcare services nationwide, unless authorities move swiftly to resolve the standoff.