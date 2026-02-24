Doctors Threaten Strike in Mombasa After Coast General Hospital CEO Suspension

Healthcare services in Mombasa County face disruption risks after doctors issued a seven-day strike notice following the suspension of Iqbal Khandwalla, the Chief Executive Officer of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The warning was issued by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which accused county authorities of procedural violations and political interference in the hospital’s administration.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah stated that doctors will withdraw from routine services once the notice expires, maintaining that only emergency and life-saving care will be provided.

“Doctors are now willing to speak up about the conditions they work under. We shall not be silent as we are being used as sacrificial lambs in a failed system,” Atellah said.

The dispute follows the county government’s confirmation of Khandwalla’s suspension on February 22, citing governance concerns and stakeholder relations challenges at the referral facility. Authorities said the hospital board approved the move after reviewing operational and leadership issues.

County health officials defended the decision, emphasizing that the suspension does not imply guilt. Acting Health Executive Dan Manyala said the CEO will receive a fair and expedited hearing before the board.

“The purpose of this process is to strengthen patient safety and restore public confidence in our referral hospital,” Manyala stated.

However, KMPDU maintains that the suspension lacked authorization from the County Public Service Board and warned that workplace intimidation and alleged hostile political remarks against staff must be addressed.

The union has demanded the establishment of a neutral investigative team to review the dispute. Unless the concerns are resolved, doctors warned that elective procedures and consultant clinics will remain suspended.

The standoff has raised fears of healthcare service interruptions in the coastal region, where the hospital serves as a major referral centre.