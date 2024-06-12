Donald Kipkorir Responds To Governor Sakaja’s Demand Letter

City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has dismissed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s demand letter over defamation.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 12, Kipkorir said the city governor cannot sustain the defamation claim in court.

The flamboyant city lawyer said his lawyer Peter Wanyama was ready to teach Governor Sakaja a law masterclass.

“Someone should tell Nairobi Governor Sakaja Arthur Johnson that Nairobi is not a village where you can intimidate … Threat of defamation suits to intimidate are long gone with Constitutional wind! My lawyer @pwanyama will take the Governor through Constitutional Masterclass,” Kipkorir stated.

In a response letter, Kipkorir said he was ready to enjoin NEMA, CUE, AAK, EACC, and FRC to prove the allegations against Sakaja.

He claims that Sakaja forged his university degree and used it to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, he receives bribes from pending bills to suppliers, he allowed illegal buildings of houses in Nairobi, owns properties in and out of the country that don’t align with his salary and has abused his office.

At the same time, Kipkorir asked Kenyans to send him information about Sakaja’s houses and lands in and out of the country, vehicles, tractors, and helicopters that Sakaja owns or has an interest in and businesses he owns or has an interest in.

He also requested information on Sakaja’s bank accounts, his proxies, and his university classmates.

“The Constitution & the Statutes demand that we must know everything about Sakaja: His life, history, assets, friends, family, religion, sexual orientation, mistresses, proxies et al. Someone should take Sakaja that I went to the river at 4 am to face a traditional surgeon using a homemade knife! I fear God only,” Kipkorir added.

Sakaja and Kipkorir’s feud started in April when the city lawyer accused the Nairobi County boss of asking for kickbacks, upholding corruption in his office, and legal malpractice.

He claimed that hat the County Assembly Budget Committee, together with the governor, called asking him to give up 50% of what was owed to him.

“They wanted to approve all my payments if I give them 50% of the sums I am owed. I told them my fees were in accordance with The Advocates (Remuneration) Order and decreed by the Court and that I wouldn’t pay a bribe,” claimed Kipkorir.

In a rejoinder, Sakaja said Kipkorir had bloated his legal fees perhaps to fleece the county.

The Nairobi Governor added that he had never discussed legal fees with the lawyer neither had he ever sent an emissary on the mission.

“Who called you? Be specific. I have never spoken to you on your fees, nor have I ever sent anyone to you. If anything, I have resisted your overtures. It’s unfathomable that one lawyer wants to be paid more than KSh 1 billion for a matter between governments. We will continue to challenge it. You are the corrupt one and bitter because you will not be paid that amount,” fired Sakaja.

