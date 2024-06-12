Donald Kipkorir Responds To Sakaja’s Threats to Sue Him

City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has dismissed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s threats that he will sue him over defamation.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 11, Kipkorir revealed that the Nairobi Governor had issued a demand letter to him over allegedly making defamatory remarks.

The flamboyant city lawyer said his lawyer Peter Wanyama was ready to teach Governor Sakaja a law masterclass.

“Someone should tell Nairobi Governor Sakaja Arthur Johnson that Nairobi is not a village where you can intimidate … Threat of defamation suits to intimidate are long gone with Constitutional wind! My lawyer @pwanyama will take the Governor through Constitutional Masterclass,” Kipkorir stated.

He went on to ask Kenyans to send him information about Sakaja’s houses and lands in and out of the country, vehicles, tractors, and helicopters that Sakaja owns or has an interest in and businesses he owns or has interest in.

Kipkorir also requested information on Sakaja’s bank accounts, his proxies, and his university classmates.

“The Constitution & the Statutes demand that we must know everything about Sakaja: His life, history, assets, friends, family, religion, sexual orientation, mistresses, proxies et al. Someone should take Sakaja that I went to the river at 4 am to face a traditional surgeon using a homemade knife! I fear God only,” Kipkorir added.

Sakaja and Kipkorir’s feud started in April when the city lawyer accused the Nairobi County boss of asking for kickbacks, upholding corruption in his office, and legal malpractice.

He claimed that hat the County Assembly Budget Committee, together with the governor, called asking him to give up 50% of what was owed to him.

“They wanted to approve all my payments if I give them 50% of the sums I am owed. I told them my fees were in accordance with The Advocates (Remuneration) Order and decreed by the Court and that I wouldn’t pay a bribe,” claimed Kipkorir.

In a rejoinder, Sakaja said Kipkorir had bloated his legal fees perhaps to fleece the county.

The Nairobi Governor added that he had never discussed legal fees with the lawyer neither had he ever sent an emissary on the mission.

“Who called you? Be specific. I have never spoken to you on your fees, nor have I ever sent anyone to you. If anything, I have resisted your overtures. It’s unfathomable that one lawyer wants to be paid more than KSh 1 billion for a matter between governments. We will continue to challenge it. You are the corrupt one and bitter because you will not be paid that amount,” fired Sakaja.