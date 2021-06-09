Donald Trump Praises Nigeria Twitter Ban

KDRTV NEWS: Former US President Donald Trump has hailed the steps taken by Nigerian President Buhari`s government to ban Twitter operations in his country.

Buhari directed the Minister of Communications to ban the website in the country after allegedly deleting his tweets.

The move was condemned by western powers and Nigerians who reportedly violated the ban and continued to use Twitter the VPNs.

Twitter had deleted President Muhammadu Buhari`s tweets for violating Twitter rules.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Twitter Ban Backfires, Citizens Continue Tweeting

However, the President complained saying the use of Twitter in the country is interfering with the corporate existence of the country.

KDRTV also notes that Twitter and former President Donald Trump had locked horns over violations of Twitter rules.

The banned Trump`s Twitter account for violations of the site rules.

However, despite the fact that the US government condemned the Nigerian Twitter ban, former President Donald Trump has hailed the move.

President Trump said that Twitter cannot dictate good and evil yet they are the devil themselves.

“Who are they to dictate good and evil, if they themselves are evil?” Mr Trump said in a statement.

Trump went ahead and urged other nations to ban Twitter and Facebook for allowing free and open speech.

KDRTV established that Facebook had also banned Trump’s account for two years.

The ban was sparked by the US Capitol riot that ensued in January 2020.

READ ALSO: Twitter Permanently Banned Trump After Saying He Will Not Attend Biden`s Inauguration

His posts were considered by the websites to have encouraged violence that resulted in the destruction of properties in Capitol New York.

Trump in his statement congratulated Nigeria for banning Twitter.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president,” he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Since the closure of Twitter and Facebook accounts, Trump has struggled to be recognized outside around the globe.

The website he established last month was closed following poor traffic.

Despite the ban of Twitter by the Nigerian government, prominent people in Nigeria including opposition leaders and online newspapers have continued to use Twitter.

At the same time, Nigeria`s national broadcasting regulator, NBC said it would:

“licensing all internet streaming services and social media operations in Nigeria”, a government statement said.