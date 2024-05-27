DP Gachagua Addresses His Relationship With President Ruto Amid Tension In Kenya Kwanza

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza Government is intact and fully focused on implementing projects and programmes to improve the lives of the people.

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service at Matharu Primary School in Kesses Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Gachagua said President William Ruto is fully committed to ensuring that the government implements its development agenda.

The Deputy President also noted that he is focused on helping the President deliver on his mandate.

“Tunafanya kazi na Rais vizuri na Serikali yetu iko imara na tunaendelea na kazi. Ameniwezesha kufanya kazi yangu,” said Gachagua.

The DP noted that the President is dedicated, trustworthy and honest in performing his duties for the good of the country.

“Rais ni kiongozi wa kuunganisha watu, ni kiongozi hana ukabila na ni kiongozi wa kukaa chini na watu yake. Ile percentage ya jamii yetu ambayo iliuziwa uongo kuhusu Rais ndio nimekuwa nikiwaleta pamoja nyuma ya Rais William Ruto na nitaendelea kuwaleta.” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President called on leaders to preach peace and unity among Kenyans from all walks of life and focus on service delivery.

Gachagua further urged Uasin Gishu residents to support the government as it works to fulfill the promises made during the campaign period.

He also expressed his commitment to ensure 100% success in ridding society of the menace of illicit brew and drug abuse.

“Mambo ya pombe tunaendelea kupigana nayo. Hii pombe karibu imalize vijana wetu lakini sasa nafurahi nikitembea kwa barabara naona kina mama wanakaa vizuri.”

His comments come amid reports of a strained relationship with President Ruto after he skipped a number of key state functions ahead of the leader’s trip to the US.

However, Gachagua explained that he had taken a seven-day leave and was in the heart of Mt. Kenya for prayers to reflect on the state of the nation.

On Saturday, Gachagua lectured a section of Ruto allies accusing them of interfering with the leadership of Mt Kenya.

“The problem is that we have a section of Rift Valley leaders who have proximity to President Ruto who are trying to interfere with the leadership in Mt Kenya. We ask for respect,” said Gachagua.

