News

DP Gachagua Addresses Impeachment Reports

By

Published

IMG 20240805 WA0000

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally broken silence on impeachment reports against him. 

Speaking on Sunday August 4 during a joint interview at his Official residence in Karen, Gachagua  said he has heard the rumors and chose not to take them seriously. 

The DP also noted that he is not worried despite the Azimio leader siding with the current administration.

“I have heard the rumors of my impeachment. I am not worried, I don’t take it seriously. I heard they delayed because they didn’t have the numbers but now Raila will give them numbers, I will wait and see,” Gachagua stated. 

At the same time, Gachagua said his role is to ensure the interests of the Mt Kenya People are taken care of in the new broad based government. 

“Ruto has brought people who did not vote for us into the cabinet. My main job was to ensure that slots that were meant for Mt Kenya region were retained. He is my boss,” he stated. 

Further, the DP said the current government should stop blaming retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for Kenya’s woes saying they have been in power for 2 years and should deliver to the people. 

Gachagua vowed to defend Uhuru and his family going foward. 

“Let President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family be respected. I have decided that I will be his defender moving forward. He did a lot for this country, and even after we shamed him, he came to Kasarani and handed over power in broad daylight.

“We had been saying he ruined the economy, but we have been in power for two years now,” Gachagua added.

