DP Gachagua Announces Gov’t Intervention After Grisly Nithi Bridge Accident

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that the Nithi Bridge Blackspot will be redesigned to curb frequent deaths that have been experienced in the area.

Speaking on Sunday in Meru County following Saturday’s tragedy where 12 people were killed in a gruesome accident involving a van and a pick-up truck at the infamous blackspot on the notorious Nithi Bridge, Deputy President Gachagua gave the Government’s firm commitment to address the matter with urgency.

The DP said that he had a discussion with Roads PS Joseph Mbugua and confirmed that the designs for the same are almost complete, to review the design of the killer bridge which is marked by sharp curves that have turned it into a blackspot.

“We have lost very many lives on Nithi Bridge. Unfortunately, yesterday we lost another 12 people at the same place that has now become notorious. I have called Roads PS Eng. Mbugua and he has told me that the designs are almost complete. We will solve this problem once and for all,” said Gachagua.

Several tragic accidents have occurred on the bridge including a Mombasa-bound bus accident that killed 36 passengers in July 2022.

DP Gachagua added that due to the terrain, the road has been unfavorable making it prone to accidents.

“Emotions are very high. The frequent accidents have also caused trauma to the residents, who witness gory scenes when they respond to accidents. I will personally take up the matter and ensure that we stop further accidents,” Gachagua remarked.

DP Gachagua was speaking at the Methodist Church of Kenya in Mikumbune, Imenti South, Meru County during the centenary celebrations service.

On matters of security in Meru County, DP Gachagua commended the county commissioner for his dedication to ensuring that cattle rustlers do not evade residents in the county.

He also asked the security officers in Meru County to continue with the security operations and weed out criminals in the area.

Gachagua further promised tea farmers that the issue of unsold tea at the Mombasa Auction after tones of remains unsold in Mombasa Warehouses accruing charges, would be addressed.

“I will go to Mombasa on Friday to find out what exactly is happening at the Mombasa Auction. We are working hard to improve the Subsector. We are also looking for new markets in Pakistan and Iran and in different parts of the country, he said.”

