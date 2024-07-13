DP Gachagua Breaks Silence After President Ruto Dismissed The Cabinet

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has commended President William Ruto for dismissing the entire Cabinet.

Speaking on Saturday, July 13 during the commissioning of Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College in Elgeyo Marakwet, DP Gachagua asked President Ruto to appoint competent and humble cabinet Secretaries who will work for Kenyans.

The DP pointed out that the new CSs must also prioritize service delivery to the people of Kenya over their own interests.

“We fully support you for the bold decision to dismiss your cabinet secretaries so that you can appoint new ones to help you in your role,” said Gachagua.

He continued, “Appoint CSs who have no pride, those who don’t engage in politics, and those who are not corrupt. That will help you to deliver to the people.”

On 11 July, President Ruto sent home all cabinet secretaries and Attorney General Justin Muturi except Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, citing feedback from an unimpressed Kenyan public.

The Head of State said that he would engage in extensive consultations across sectors and political formations to form a new and broad-based government.

“I have today in line with the powers given to me decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the CSs and AG except the PCS and CS for Foreign Affairs and the office of the DP is not affected in any way,” Ruto stated.

He added, “I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, to set up a broad-based government that will assist me in accelerating and expediting the necessary, urgent and irreversible, implementation of radical programmes.”

Principal Secretaries and other senior government officials are currently running government operations.

