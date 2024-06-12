DP Gachagua Calls For Crackdown On Quack Pharmacists

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged pharmacists in Kenya to work with the government to root out unlicensed members in the profession.

Speaking during the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya’s International Scientific Conference 2024 in Mombasa, the deputy president said the existence of rogue pharmacists in the industry also poses a major challenge in the war against drug abuse.

The deputy president expressed the government’s willingness to deploy security forces in all 47 counties to work with the licensed pharmacists to root out those conducting the business illegally.

“There are quacks who have opened pharmacists that are not licensed and not run by professionals. We are asking you to work with us and we are willing to pair you with our county security teams to crack down on unlicensed pharmacists and chemists. Shut them down and take those running them to jail.”

“We are ready to give you law enforcement officers in all the 47 counties to shut down all unlicensed facilities across the country. Those professionals who lease out their licenses, how do you do that? It is insulting to yourself. Those are merchants who don’t care. Please be professional and let us respect our professionals. Don’t allow merchants in such a noble profession?” he posed.

Gachagua also appealed to members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya to exercise the moral obligation of not allowing their licensed facilities to be the dens where drugs that are harmful to humanity get their way into the hands of unprescribed users.

He noted the need for everyone to exercise individual responsibility and contribute where possible in the effort to rid the country of the drug abuse menace.

“I want to say that I am leading the fight against drug and substance abuse and some of our weak points are pharmacies. Some are properly licensed and run by professionals yet they dispense drugs that are not supposed to be dispensed.”

The DP underscored the role of professionals in the Health sector, including Pharmacists, and pharmaceutical technologists in achieving Universal health coverage.

Also Read: