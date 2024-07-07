DP Gachagua Cautions Government Officers Sabotaging War On illicit Alcohol

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned National Government administrative officers against sabotaging and politicizing the fight against the sale and consumption of illicit brews, drugs and substance abuse.

Speaking on Sunday, July 7, Gachagua urged the officers not to allow the reopening of illegal bars that were closed down for violating the Alcoholic Beverages and Control Regulations, saying the move amounts to undermining President William Ruto and Kenyans.

The DP insisted that the Cabinet had ratified enforcement measures to tackle the problem of illicit alcohol and drug abuse in the country.

Gachagua accused some government officials of obstructing the crackdown and allowing illegal bars to reopen.

“I sat with President William Ruto (on the issue of illicit brews, drugs and substance abuse) and we agreed that there was a problem. He told me to lead the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse, and one of the regions that was badly affected was Mount Kenya.

“We were losing a generation. The matter went to the Cabinet and was approved. We formed a multi-agency team and made significant progress and illegal bars were closed. People were happy and supported the exercise,” said Gachagua.

“Some bars have reopened. There has been no Cabinet decision to stop the war on illicit liquor or to allow the illegal liquor bars to reopen. Anyone who stops or undermines the fight is pitting the President and the government against the people of Kenya.

The DP stated that “one of the most successful government interventions that has made Kenyans happy, especially in the Mount Kenya region, has been the war on illicit brewing”, as the vice had spread and ruined lives.

Before the Cabinet decision, many people had lost their lives to the illegal and poisonous brews, while others were blinded. Families and livelihoods had also been destroyed.

Gachagua said there were overzealous government officials who were sabotaging and politicizing the exercise, a move he said would also drive a wedge between the President and the people of Kenya.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Praises President Ruto Over X-Space Engagement With Gen-Z