DP Gachagua Departs For South Africa

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will on Tuesday June 18 night depart for Pretoria, South Africa.

In a statement from the Office of the Deputy President sent to the newsrooms, Gachagua will attend the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa following his re-election.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua departs the country tonight, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for Pretoria, South Africa. The Deputy President will represent President William Ruto at the Swearing-in of H.E Cryril Ramaphosa, following his re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa,” read the statement in part.

DP Gachagua is expected to deliver a congratulatory message on behalf of President Ruto in the inaugural ceremony that will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

“The inauguration will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Pretoria. DP Gachagua will deliver a Congratulatory message from H.E President Ruto to President Ramaphosa and the People of South Africa. Kenya and South Africa continue deepening,” the statement added.

Ramaphosa was re-elected for his second term on June 15 following a coalition deal between the governing African National Congress (ANC) and opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The deal was struck following weeks of speculation about whom the ANC would partner with after losing its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years in last month’s elections.

In the just concluded elections, the ANC got 40% of the vote, while the DA came second with 22%.

“We have been here before, we were here in 1994, when we sought to unite our country and to effect reconciliation – and we are here now,” said Rampahosa after being re-elected.

