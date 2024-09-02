Connect with us

News

DP Gachagua Launches FOTIMS And PDMIS Systems

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday launched the Presidential Directives Management Information System (PDMIS) and the Foreign Travel Information Management System (FOTIMS).

Speaking at KICC, Nairobi, Gachagua said the two systems are designed to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability in service delivery and decision-making.

The DP said the PDMIS will make it easier to audit actions taken during the implementation of policies.

“I am confident that by the end of the year, all the presidential directives so far issued will be audited, worked on, and implemented to the satisfaction of the people of Kenya. All of us given the privilege to serve have a solemn duty to dignify his office by making sure the pronouncements he makes across the country are implemented without fail,” he stated.

Gachagua pointed out that the system will help to flag and notify stakeholders if there are challenges in implementation.

“Where challenges are experienced in the implementation of such directives, as may happen in the course of any program’s implementation cycle, then the same is easily flagged, adjusted, and promptly communicated to the public,” he said.

On the other hand, he said that with FOTIMS in place, prudence in foreign travel will be realised as public funds will be properly accounted for.

“With this system, we will be more prudent and will rationalize those who are authorized to travel out on official duty and justify the use of public funds when outside the country,” he stated.

Gachagua further challenged government officers to fully implement presidential directives to avoid putting President William Ruto’s authority into question.

“It is incumbent upon government officers led by the Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to make sure we dignify the person and the office of the President by expeditiously implementing directives he has issued,” he added.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Responds to Claims Of Mt Kenya Region Not Showing Gratitude To Ruto

