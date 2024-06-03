DP Gachagua: Mt Kenya Unity Is For Greater Good Of The Nation

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday, June 2 described himself as a peacemaker, explaining that his call for unity beginning with his home region Mount Kenya, is for the greater good of the Nation and its development.

Speaking in Buuri Constituency in Meru County, the Deputy President defended his call for national forgiveness following a highly divisive 2022 General Election, saying such healing was the way to go for the country to progress.

Gachagua explained that he came into Office a bitter man given the humiliation and persecution he was subjected to by the previous regime.

However, the Deputy President noted that he has gradually healed following consistence prayers for the last year, and subsequently he is ready to forgive those who persecuted him now that the elections were over.

“I want to appeal to all leaders to embrace forgiveness, it is there in the Bible. I was badly wounded, humiliated and persecuted before the elections. I came to office with bitterness but through prayers – and I thank my wife Pastor Dorcas over prayers – within one year I was a healed person. I have forgiven everybody who wronged me and I have asked everyone who I may have wronged to forgive me. There is nothing wrong with forgiving each other,” he stated.

He appealed to all leaders- irrespective of political affiliation- to embrace forgiveness and give peace a chance for the Nation to develop and progress.

With the unity of purpose, leaders, and all regions, should rally behind President William Ruto and support him to implement his economic blueprint.

Gachagua asked leaders to embrace unity and support President Ruto’s plan to transform the country.

The Deputy President further described himself as a peacemaker and said he has been involved in peace-making initiatives in various counties across the country because where there is harmony, there is development. Some areas include Kericho, Kiambu, Meru and Nakuru.

“With acrimony, no work will be done. Embrace unity of purpose so that you can join other regions and enhance relevance in national politics. There are issues that can’t be pushed nationally but must start at the regional level,” he explained.

Gachagua further called on leaders to forgive each other and work together for the purposes of national development.

He said his decision to unite leaders and the people of Mount Kenya region following divisive campaigns in the 2022 General Election is to bring those who voted for Opposition to rally behind President William Ruto.

“On my unity agenda, it is not only for Mount Kenya region but the entire country. For a region to be peaceful and united counties must be united. We will continue asking for unity on regions, counties, and the country,” he said as he dismissed claims that the region would be isolated after its unity.

Questioning why some leaders were having a problem with the unity agenda and criticizing him, the Deputy President said that since each region has its peculiar economic issues and challenges it was necessary for the leaders to unite and push for their own respective interests.

“Those saying that calling for unity in Mount Kenya region will lead to isolation, are wrong because unity is good for the country. We had a bad divisive election where 87 percent of voters in Mount Kenya region voted for President William Ruto and 13 percent voted for Azimio. I am bringing both camps together and putting the region behind President Ruto,” Gachagua added.

