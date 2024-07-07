DP Gachagua Praises President Ruto Over X-Space Engagement With Gen-Z

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday evening praised President William Ruto for engaging and fielding questions from young Kenyans, Generation Z, through audio conversation on X-Spaces.

Speaking in Nyeri town, the Deputy President lauded the young people for seeking to have a conversation with the President virtually, adding that this marked a turning point in public engagement towards good governance.

“The young people did well to speak and this a new beginning for our country- that everybody matters. Every Kenyan has something to contribute to the well-being of our nation, including the young people. In fact, they know more than we do. They have the knowledge we have the experience,” he said.

President Ruto on Friday afternoon engaged Generation Z in a live audio discussion on X Spaces, where he answered questions from the participants.

“What the President did yesterday (Friday) was a good beginning. It was a very healthy conversation, I listened in and it was very good,” said Gachagua.

The DP was speaking during a graduation thanksgiving service of Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s daughter Grace Wangechi.

Gachagua asked political leaders to emulate the Head of State and engage the people more.

“Let us listen to the people,” he told leaders as he rallied Kenyans to support the Head of State in his mission to turn around and rebuild the country’s economy.

The second in command further asked political leaders to avoid talking down on people and bravado.

In addition, DP Gachagua condemned the destruction of public and private property during the recent protests, which started peacefully before infiltration by criminals.