News

DP Gachagua Responds to Claims Of Mt Kenya Region Not Showing Gratitude To Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims that the Mt Kenya region has not shown gratitude to President William Ruto after he gave over six cabinet positions to the region.

Speaking on Sunday and a church event in Meru County, the Deputy President said that the Mt Kenya region supported the Ruto presidency to a man.

“We have shown the highest form of gratitude to the president. We stood with him when he was campaigning for the presidency. It’s now his responsibility to show us gratitude by doing developments across the region and the country at large,” said the DP.

DP Gachagua urged young leaders to be careful when expressing opinions and stop belittling a community, adding that the Mt. Kenya region will continue supporting President William Ruto and his administration.

‘‘We stood with him after he supported our son Uhuru Kenyatta and that was the biggest gratitude that this region has given the president,’’ Gachagua added.

The Deputy President went on to say that President Ruto is the greatest beneficiary of the Mt Kenya region.

‘‘President William Ruto is the biggest beneficiary in this region. We never showed gratitude to Jaramogi Oginga, Raila Odinga when he stood with Kibaki and Kalonzo Musyoka who stood with us as a community,’’ Gachagua stated.

His remarks come after the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah urged the Mt Kenya people to be at the forefront of demonstrating gratitude and backing President Ruto’s administration noting that it has at least 7 slots in cabinet and a sitting Deputy President.

“Your Excellency nimesoma kitu kutoka kwa hawa watu wa Siaya na Nyanza. You are a great people who have gratitude. You have been given two Cabinet Secretaries in government and you have shown gratitude. What about us who have no less than 7CS and DP? Ichung’wah posed.

He added, “We should be at the forefront of supporting the government, not blackmailing you…We will support your government without blackmail or sabotage.”

Also Read: DP Gachagua Announces Gov't Intervention After Grisly Nithi Bridge Accident

