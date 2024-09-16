DP Gachagua Sends Appeal To Mt Kenya Politicians

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt Kenya politicians to stop high-octane politics and focus on development.

Speaking on Sunday, September 16, Gachagua noted that the electorate will decide their leaders in the next election.

“The elections ended and the next election cycle is 2027. Those who were elected should do their job; when the time comes, aspirants will go to the people to seek support. Kenyans are intelligent people; they are aware of the political developments. They will make decisions at the ballot,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “Let us reduce high-octane politics in the Mt Kenya Region. The other regions are calm and do not focus on politics. The voters will decide in the next election cycle. Let us also be kind and of good deeds all the time and work on the development.”

The DP also mentioned that working together for the greater good of the country is a priority. He further asked Kenyans to give leaders space to work.

This comes after 48 MPs endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their link to the executive.

In a meeting held in Nyahururu on Thursday, the MPs said that after consultations, they have agreed that there is a need to have a link that will create a nexus with the Executive on matters of development.

“We, as the elected leaders from this region and its Diaspora on our behalf and that of our people, unanimously resolve that our link to the National Government be the Cabinet Secretary for the Interior and National Administration Prof. Kithure Kindiki, whose responsibilities include the coordination of National Government functions across Country,” the MPs said.

