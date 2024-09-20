DP Gachagua Speaks on Impeachment Plot Against Him

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday broke silence on an impeachment plan that has been hatched by Members of parliament against him.

Speaking in Nairobi CBD DP Gachagua stated that he would not be intimidated by threats of impeachment.

The DP pointed out that it was impossible to dismiss him since it was the Kenyan people who elected him to the position.

“They are threatening me that they will assemble MPs to impeach me. They are assembling MPs and bribing them so that they can sell me fear. I was voted in by Kenyans and not MPs. Only Kenyans can remove me from my seat when the time comes,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “Those people who are planning this, please don’t test us. And let me tell those who are insulting me that they are not insulting me but the people who voted for me.”

The second in command went on to say the Mt Kenya region supported President William Ruto in the 2022 elections without being coerced.

At the same time, Gachagua slammed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his decision to forcefully relocate traders from Wakulima Market.

DP Gachagua accused the city governor of betraying the traders by failing to heed their demands, despite receiving massive support from them in the last election.

“When we were campaigning in Wakukima market, there were a lot of people and no one had a problem after getting a lot of votes, now they are claiming that there is a congestion problem in the CBD. Why didn’t they point this out during the campaign?” Gachagua posed.

His remarks come days after reports emerged that a section of MPs were planning to table an impeachment motion against him in parliament.

Meanwhile, 48 Mps from the Mt Kenya region last week endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be their kingpin.

The lawmakers said that there was a need to have a link that would create a connection with the executive on matters of development.

