Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DP Gachagua Speaks on Impeachment Plot Against Him

By

Published

GX6RexQWoAAhdUc

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday broke silence on an impeachment plan that has been hatched by Members of parliament against him.

Speaking in Nairobi CBD DP Gachagua stated that he would not be intimidated by threats of impeachment.

The DP pointed out that it was impossible to dismiss him since it was the Kenyan people who elected him to the position.

“They are threatening me that they will assemble MPs to impeach me. They are assembling MPs and bribing them so that they can sell me fear. I was voted in by Kenyans and not MPs. Only Kenyans can remove me from my seat when the time comes,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “Those people who are planning this, please don’t test us. And let me tell those who are insulting me that they are not insulting me but the people who voted for me.”

GX6RfqLWMAA8XYU

The second in command went on to say the Mt Kenya region supported President William Ruto in the 2022 elections without being coerced.

At the same time, Gachagua slammed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his decision to forcefully relocate traders from Wakulima Market.

DP Gachagua accused the city governor of betraying the traders by failing to heed their demands, despite receiving massive support from them in the last election.

“When we were campaigning in Wakukima market, there were a lot of people and no one had a problem after getting a lot of votes, now they are claiming that there is a congestion problem in the CBD. Why didn’t they point this out during the campaign?” Gachagua posed.

His remarks come days after reports emerged that a section of MPs were planning to table an impeachment motion against him in parliament.

Meanwhile, 48 Mps from the Mt Kenya region last week endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be their kingpin.

The lawmakers said that there was a need to have a link that would create a connection with the executive on matters of development.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Sends Appeal To Mt Kenya Politicians

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020