News

DP Gachagua Warns President Ruto Against Betraying Him

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned President William Ruto against reviving politics of betrayal.

Speaking on Sunday, the DP expressed concern over an alleged plot to oust him from office, stating that any betrayal would not go down well with the people of the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua reminded the Head of State that his election victory was largely due to Mt Kenya’s rejection of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s perceived betrayal when he backed Raila Odinga instead of his then-deputy.

“Let us not reintroduce the politics of betrayal,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “Ruto is a beneficiary of Mt. Kenya’s disdain for betrayal. Our people hate it and are unforgiving.”

The Deputy President also questioned why President Ruto, who had vowed to protect him from political humiliation, now seemed to be allowing junior officers to undermine him.

“I asked the President to keep just one promise to Kenyans that doesn’t require IMF or World Bank funding. He promised that his deputy would not be humiliated. If he doesn’t keep that promise, nobody will ever trust him to keep any promise,” Gachagua added.

DP Gachagua reiterated that the executive should focus on developing the country.

This comes after reports emerged that an impeachment motion against the DP is set to be tabled in the National Assembly.

Signs of Gachagua’s deepening problems were evident last week when 48 MPs from the former Central province threw their weight behind Home Affairs Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their kingpin.

This came barely a day after 21 Mt Kenya East MPs said Kindiki was their link to President Ruto’s government.

