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DP Kindiki Announces Cancellation of 8 Second-Generation Alcohol Licences

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced the cancellation of the licenses of eight manufacturers of second-generation alcohol.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 5, DP Kindiki said the government has intensified its efforts to dismantle cartels involved in the production and distribution of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs.

The DP said the government reviewed the status of manufacturers of second-generation alcohol whose licences were suspended in 2024 over non-compliance with public health, environmental, security, and quality regulations.

Of the 36 manufacturers whose licences were suspended, Kindiki said eight licenses had been cancelled, while the remaining 26 companies that subsequently complied with the regulations would undergo fresh inspections with immediate effect.

“Out of the 36 manufacturers of second-generation alcohol whose licenses had been suspended in 2024 for non-compliance with public health, environment, security, and quality regulations, 8 of them have been cancelled, while the 26 that subsequently complied are going to be reinspected afresh with immediate effect,” DP Kindiki said.

Kindiki further announced the establishment of a Multi-Sectoral High-Level Team to coordinate the government’s response to illicit alcohol and drug cartels.

The team will be chaired by the Deputy President every two weeks and will bring together government agencies, industry representatives, and local communities.

According to Kindiki, the team will monitor enforcement operations, assist in identifying criminal cartels, and support efforts to rehabilitate victims of crimes associated with illicit alcohol and drug networks.

The government will also pursue new legislative measures targeting the supply chain for ethanol, with Kindiki saying proposals would be recommended within a month.

The proposed measures will seek to regulate the importation of ethanol and make it more difficult to adulterate alcoholic beverages or divert ethanol intended for industrial use.

Further, Kindiki maintained that the government’s crackdown would apply across the board, regardless of political or other interests.

“The Zero Tolerance Initiative to illicit alcohol and drug cartels will not entertain any political or other interference whatsoever,” Kindiki said.

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