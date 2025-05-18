DP Kindiki Condemns Ethnic Incitement, Calls for Unity and Equal Opportunity

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a strong and timely statement reaffirming the government’s commitment to national unity, peace, and inclusive prosperity. In his powerful address on 18th May 2025, Kindiki declared that Kenya must remain a united, stable, and indivisible nation—where all citizens, regardless of background, can access opportunity and thrive socio-economically.

The Deputy President emphasized that no leader, regardless of political or religious affiliation, has the right to incite or fan ethnic hatred, branding such actions as “unpatriotic and retrogressive.” His remarks come amid rising political temperatures and underscore the government’s zero-tolerance stance on divisive rhetoric.

Kindiki’s message is being hailed as a bold reaffirmation of Kenya’s foundational values: unity in diversity, shared progress, and peaceful coexistence. At a time when the country faces increasing socio-political challenges, his firm stand is a clarion call for leaders across the divide to shun tribal politics and focus on nation-building.

By advocating for equal access to economic and social opportunities, the Deputy President painted a vision of a Kenya where prosperity is not limited by ethnicity or belief, but earned through merit and inclusivity.

As the 2025 political landscape takes shape, Kindiki’s stance sends a clear message that, Kenya’s future will not be built on division, but on unity, integrity, and collective progress.