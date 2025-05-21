DP Kindiki Delivers Ksh 56M Compensation to Isiolo Families Hit by Human-Wildlife Conflicts

KDRTV NEWS – Isiolo County: Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, 21st May 2025, presided over the presentation of a Ksh 56 million compensation cheque to families in Isiolo County who have suffered losses due to human-wildlife conflict. The funds aim to support victims who have lost property, sustained injuries, or lost loved ones as a result of wildlife-related incidents.

The symbolic presentation, witnessed by local leaders, security officials, and affected residents, marks a significant step by the government to address the long-standing impact of human-wildlife encounters in the region. Isiolo, which borders several protected wildlife areas, has seen rising incidents where wild animals encroach into human settlements, resulting in tragic consequences.

In his remarks, Deputy President Kindiki emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting both human lives and the country’s rich wildlife heritage. He acknowledged the suffering of many families and said the disbursement was part of a broader strategy to ensure justice and restore dignity to those affected.

“We cannot afford to ignore the plight of our people who continue to suffer due to these conflicts. This compensation is a token of our government’s empathy and responsibility,” said Kindiki.

The Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have pledged to expedite all pending claims and enhance early-warning systems and community sensitization to minimize future conflicts. The government is also exploring long-term interventions such as building wildlife corridors and fencing off high-risk areas.

Residents of Isiolo expressed appreciation for the government’s action, calling it timely and impactful. Many said the compensation would help them rebuild and regain stability after years of hardship.

This initiative underscores the government’s resolve to balance conservation efforts with the protection and welfare of communities that live near wildlife zones.