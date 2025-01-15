DP Kindiki Flies Out To Mozambique To attend Daniel Chapo’s Inauguration

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, January 15 morning flew out of the country to Mozambique.

In a statement, Kindiki said he would represent Kenya in the inauguration of Mozambique’s President-Elect Daniel Francisco Chapo.

“Departure for Maputo, to represent Kenya at the inauguration of President-Elect Daniel Francisco Chapo, Republic of Mozambique.

“At the airport, held discussions with Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi who was on transit from Cairo, Egypt to Somalia,” Kindiki wrote on his social media accounts.

Daniel Chapo will be sworn in on Wednesday after he won with 65% of votes in the recently held elections.

Opposition leaders, election observers, and the general public have however said the vote was rigged in favor of Chapo.

The DP Kindiki’s trip comes at a time when President William Ruto is also out of the country after leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday 13 January.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said Ruto left to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit

The Head of State is also expected to hold bilateral talks with prominent global leaders, including UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is the second time DP Kindiki has left the country to attend an inauguration as deputy president. It is also his second international trip as the country’s second in command.