Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DP Kindiki Flies Out To Mozambique To attend Daniel Chapo’s Inauguration

By

Published

DP Kithure Kindiki in Mozambique.

DP Kithure Kindiki in Mozambique.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, January 15 morning flew out of the country to Mozambique.

In a statement, Kindiki said he would represent Kenya in the inauguration of Mozambique’s President-Elect Daniel Francisco Chapo.

“Departure for Maputo, to represent Kenya at the inauguration of President-Elect Daniel Francisco Chapo, Republic of Mozambique.

“At the airport, held discussions with Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi who was on transit from Cairo, Egypt to Somalia,” Kindiki wrote on his social media accounts.

Daniel Chapo will be sworn in on Wednesday after he won with 65% of votes in the recently held elections.

Opposition leaders, election observers, and the general public have however said the vote was rigged in favor of Chapo.

The DP Kindiki’s trip comes at a time when President William Ruto is also out of the country after leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday 13 January.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said Ruto left to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit

The Head of State is also expected to hold bilateral talks with prominent global leaders, including UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is the second time DP Kindiki has left the country to attend an inauguration as deputy president. It is also his second international trip as the country’s second in command.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021