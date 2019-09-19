DP Ruto Left With A Rotten Egg On His Face As President Uhuru Cancels Arror And Kimwarer Dam Projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the immediate cancellation of the Kimwarer Dam Project and a fresh commencement of the Arror Multipurpose Dam Project.

This comes after a technical committee formed to assess the viability of the controversial Kimwarer and Arror Dam Projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County submitted its report to the Head of State on Wednesday.

The committee led by Principal Secretary for Infrastructure Prof. Paul Maringa submitted that while both projects were overpriced, the Ksh.22 billion Kimwarer Dam is “neither technically nor financially viable” and should therefore be discontinued.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the report on the two dam projects as prepared and presented by the Technical Committee and directed as follows: (a) The immediate cancelation of the Kimwarer Dam project which was found to be technically and financially not feasible by the Technical Committee.

“(b) The immediate commencement of the implementation of the Arror Multipurpose Dam project with the new design components and cost rationalization plan as developed by the Technical Committee,” said State House spokesperson Kanze Dena in a statement.

The team, which reviewed the designs, technical sustainability and financial proposals of both dams, says it was satisfied that the Arror Multipurpose Dam Project, despite being over priced, is economically viable and ought to be completed.

Earlier this year, DP William Ruto fought off claims that the country had lost 20B from the project saying the correct amount of cash hich could not be accounted for was roughly 7B. He also criticized the DCI and DPP for being used by unnamed individuals to politicize the war on corruption. With the cancellation of these projects by the president, Ruto will now eat his words.

Unlike what the DP previously said, the committee established that no current reliable feasibility study had been conducted on the dam project.

According to the committee, the only feasibility study carried out on a similar project was 28 years ago and had revealed a geological fault across the 800 acre project area, which would have negative structural effects on the proposed dam.

