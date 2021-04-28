Dp Ruto Mourns Veteran Journalist Philip Ochieng: ‘He Was Simply In His Own Class’

Deputy President William Ruto has joined fellow Kenyans in mourning veteran journalist and former Sunday Nation Columnist Philip Ochieng who died on Tuesday.

Ruto said Ochieng, who succumbed to pneumonia aged 82, was a genius when it came to writing.

“He was a stickler for grammatical accuracy and used his platforms to break down the English language and teach us new things — even those we figured we knew,” Ruto said on Wednesday.

“Ochieng’, a widely read hero, was simply in his own class; a man of varied intellectual pursuits.”

We will miss his illuminating columns. May his rich legacy endure forever. Our love and prayers to the Ochieng’ family, their loved ones and the media fraternity. Rest In Peace. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 28, 2021

Ochieng died at Ombo Mission Hospital in Migori. The DP said that his work will always be missed.

“May his rich legacy endure forever. Our love and prayers to the Ochieng’ family, their loved ones and the media fraternity. Rest In Peace.,” he said.