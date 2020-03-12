DP Ruto Supporters Teargassed By Anti-riot Police Over Illegal Demonstration

(KDRTV)-The Anti-riot police deployed in Kabarnet, Baringo county have lobbed teargas at the supporters of the Deputy President William Ruto who stagged demonstrations in his relief.

KDRTV understands that the pro-Ruto supporters had the intention to take to the streets to condemn the scheme of certain politicians to impeach the Deputy President

Read also: Ngunjiri Wambugu: Why I am Against Ruto’s Impeachment

The had claimed by over 70 pro-handshake lawmakers who were calling for the impeachment of the DP Ruto

The supporters had requested a consent to be permitted to take to the streets to express their displeasure however the police denied the request

They, however, went on with the demonstrations and thus igniting the wrath of the police officers who dispersed them amid the demonstrations.

Reports also indicate that the leaders in the area were against the protest and suggested that the protest should be done in the DP Ruto`s hometown Turbo, Eldoret

The elders claimed that Baringo is the backyard of Senator Gideon Moi who is a key political enemy of the DP.

“You should ask yourself why is it not happening in Turbo, Ruto’s backyard, yet we who are still suffering from underdevelopment are in the front line defending someone who has done little for us,” Kabarnet ward MCA Ernest Kibet is quoted.

KDRTV had reports that on Wednesday, more than 70 lawmakers allied to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga compelled for the resignation of the DP over what they called gross misconduct

During the presser by the section of the politicians faulted the Deputy President for undermining the office of the president and launching a war on state institutions including the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)

Furthermore, the DP was mentioned to have been engaged in integrity matters including maize scandals, land grabbing, Errors, and Kimwarer Dam Projects, operations of Amaco Insurance, fake military deal and launching ghost projects

“With this state of affairs, William Ruto must shape up or ship out. He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing and ambition that makes sense and has meaning in his life – Dream and Campaign for the 2022 presidential elections,” read part of the statement.

Few hours after the launch of the missiles by the pro-handshake politicians, the pro-Ruto politicians refuted the claims and said that Ruto was elected by Kenyans and not appointed

Read also: Joshua Kuttuny: Raila Will ‘Destroy’ Ruto in the 2022 Elections

The Deputy President also condemn the claims to have impeached by calling them sterile and advised Kenyans to just ignore them