DP Ruto’s Plan To Have Sossion Out Of KNUT Thwarted As Court Reinstates The ODM MP As KNUT Secretary General

Wilson Sossion, the firebrand trade unionist is having a new lease of life after the Labour Court in Nairobi has reinstated him as the Secretary General of KNUT. DP William Ruto’s camp has been burning the midnight oil to make sure Sossion is out of office, because of his political affiliation with ODM Party and Raila Odinga. The group that hatched his ouster claimed, Sossion could be serving partisan interests in the teachers’ body.

“We are living in very interesting times where the Civil Society has died, the opposition has been neutralised, the independent Commissions are under capture by the state, and next in line is to neutralise trade unions with Knut being the first target … others will follow in due course,” said Sossion in reference to the spirited efforts to have him out of office.

LABOUR Court reinstates Wilson Sossion as Knut secretary-general until his case is determined; judge allows him to access office, bank accounts. pic.twitter.com/ewCSwoYfXi — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) September 2, 2019

Justice Helen Wasilwa says the ouster breached a court order, which was filed to nullify the August 29 NEC meeting.

Wilson Sossion , a nominated ODM MP, says that the narrative that 90,000 members had left the union due to validation with 18,000 recently decamping to the rival Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) was part of a spin to kick him out of leadership — which he claims to have been bought line, hook and sinker by the Knut leadership.

“In the phase two of the salary increment, our members were denied their rightful Sh10,000 increment which they were told would only be released once they left Knut. Sadly, this was their rightful dues from the Collective Bargaining (CBA) agreement which we bargained and duly signed on their behalf,” said Mr Sossion.

Eventhough there have been those who are claiming Sossion using his position as the KNUT Secretary General to oppose the president’s agenda, he disagrees adding that he does not have the means and ways to fight the head of state.

”I cannot fight the President as I do not have the means or the interest. In any event, I am the only one in this country who can tell the President without fear of repercussions when and where things are going wrong. Apparently, many people do not like to tell the President the truth,” said Mr Sossion.

