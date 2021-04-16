DP William Ruto admits Jubilee Government has been frustrating him intentionally

Deputy President William Ruto has for the umpteenth time made it public that senior officials at the Jubilee Party have been burning midnight oil to ensure he is out ot the party.

According to Ruto, some of the officials have been running Jubilee Party like their personal property, a move that goes against the party’s mandate.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, April 15, in Karen, the DP confirmed there has been poor management in the Jubilee Party.

Ruto, during the interview vehemently insisted that the party had been hijacked ad dismembered by some officials who are not sober.

“I have tried all I could to see if we could work all this out in Jubilee…Unfortunately, those who call the shots…the Murathes’ of this world and all the other characters there are hardly sober. They appear on national television drunk…That is the level of impunity,” Ruto posed.

Ruto stated that the biased official have been frustrating him and his team so they can resign but he will not give them the joy of celebrating his forfeiting.

The second in command held that he will not be shoved out of Jubilee Party easily because he had earned his place rightly as the deputy party leader.

According to Ruto, he invested a lot of his time, emotional and energy in building the party, therefore can not be bullied into ditching it.

“I am elected deputy party leader of Jubilee…I have invested time, energy, emotion in building Jubilee…People who have no clue why we assembled the party have taken it hostage and dismembered it…They say I am persona non grata. Really?” Ruto wondered.

The DP confirmed the ruling government had also been expelling his allies from both Senate and National Assembly leadership positions, something that has left him an embarrassed man.

He wrapped up by saying he has a plan B in the revamped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if he is pushed to the wall by the ruling party.

