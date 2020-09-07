Connect with us

DP William Ruto Still Not Sure About Running For 2022 Presidency

Avatar

By

Published

Hustler
Hustler

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is still not sure about whether he will run for Presidency in 2022.

In an interview with Weru TV on Sunday evening, the DP said this is the reason why he has not settled down on a running mate.

Read Also: Fresh Details! David Murathe At The Centre Of The Ksh 4 Billion COVID-19 Scandal

He said Jubilee Party has to first decide if he will be the Presidential candidate before he settles on a running mate.

” I cannot name a running mate now because Jubilee has first to decide who be the Presidential Candidate,” Ruto said in his first interview with a vernacular TV station.

The new proclamation affirms the DP’s previous stand on his 2022 ambitions. He has said in previous interviews that he will first present himself to the Jubilee nomination and face off with other presidential hopefuls. If the party delegates reject him, he said he will support the candidate who beats him.

However, that is easier said than done. Currently, Jubilee is split in the middle with a section of party members rooting for a Raila Odinga Presidency.

Jubilee Deputy Vice Chair David Murathe wants the party to support Raila Odinga for a 5 year term. Murathe is supported by Party secretary General Raphael Tuju. It is believed their position also represents that of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murathe and Tuju have worked so hard to kick Ruto allies from party leadership positions.

Ruto recently admitted to losing control of the party to conmen and busybodies like Murathe.

Read Also: Is Matiang’i The Man To Stop Ruto?

It is not clear how the DP plans to vie for Presidency on a party that has been hijacked.

