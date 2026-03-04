Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

DPP Approves Bribery Charges Against Makadara Prosecutor

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of ODPP offices in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved criminal charges against a Nairobi-based prosecutor over alleged bribery.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 4, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the DPP reviewed an inquiry file submitted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) concerning allegations against Samuel Mugo Kiarie, who is stationed at the Makadara Law Courts.

Followingthe review of the evidence, the DPP determined that there is sufficient and credible material to support charging the prosecutor.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has reviewed an inquiry file forwarded by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) regarding bribery allegations against Mr. Samuel Mugo Kiarie, a prosecutor stationed at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi,” the statement read.

Kiarie is set to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to answer three counts of receiving a bribe under the Bribery Act.

Further, the DPP reiterated that no individual, regardless of office, rank, or position, is above the law, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the criminal justice system.

“The DPP reiterates that no individual, regardless of office, rank, or position, is above the law and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) will not hesitate to take decisive action against any officer who undermines the integrity of the Criminal Justice System,” the ODPP added.

Additionally, the ODPP affirmed its commitment to executing its constitutional mandate in line with the rule of law, public interest, and the administration of justice.

