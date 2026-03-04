DPP Approves Bribery Charges Against Makadara Prosecutor

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved criminal charges against a Nairobi-based prosecutor over alleged bribery.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 4, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the DPP reviewed an inquiry file submitted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) concerning allegations against Samuel Mugo Kiarie, who is stationed at the Makadara Law Courts.

Followingthe review of the evidence, the DPP determined that there is sufficient and credible material to support charging the prosecutor.

Kiarie is set to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to answer three counts of receiving a bribe under the Bribery Act.

Further, the DPP reiterated that no individual, regardless of office, rank, or position, is above the law, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the criminal justice system.

Additionally, the ODPP affirmed its commitment to executing its constitutional mandate in line with the rule of law, public interest, and the administration of justice.